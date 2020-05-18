Curfew to continue in Himachal Pradesh till 31st of this month

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, curfew will continue till May 31. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said curfew has been extended in the state in wake of growing coronavirus cases. Noting that coronavirus cases had increased after the return of stranded people from other states, the chief minister said that the number of cases may rise further as about 60,000 more people are expected to come back to Himachal Pradesh.

Two more people were found positive in the state taking COVID-19 tally to 80 in the state. Samples of two people were found positive in Nadaun area of Hamirpur district.

Related

comments