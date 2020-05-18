Union Cabinet Secretary holds video conference with State Chief Secretaries last night

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conferencing with State Chief Secretaries last night. He requested state officials to cooperate in running of more Shramik Special trains to facilitate the movement of migrant workers. Chairman Railway Board who was present at the video conference assured that more number of special trains can be started if the states provide quick clearances.

State governments have been requested to make DMs and SPs responsible for safety and well being of migrant labour. Cabinet Secretary also said that those found walking to be escorted to camps and their movement by Sharmik special trains needs to be facilitated.

