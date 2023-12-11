CUO team led by Vice Chancellor attends Viksit Bharat Workshop at Raj Bhavan

A team of Faculty members of the Central University of Odisha led by Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO, attended a Workshop titled, ‘Ideas for the Vision: Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ at the Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar on 11 December 2023. The event was attended by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi; Hon’ble Education Minister of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan; Vice Chancellors, Directors and faculty of Higher Education Institutions of India in virtual mode.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India delivered the Welcome Address. Shri Pradhan welcomed the Hon’ble Prime Minister and said that the Ministry of Education will implement his vision of Viksit Bharat by involving youth & students in nation-building.

In his address, Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, said that India is going through Amrit Kaal, a golden period just like she had during the struggle for independence when all the countrymen were ready to dedicate themselves to freedom. Similarly, the youth and students should now develop innovative ideas for nation-building. Mr Modi informed that everyone can upload their ideas in a specially dedicated portal and the best ideas will be awarded. These ideas will be implemented by 2047 to make India a ‘Biswa Guru’. He called upon teachers to be role models.

The Inaugural Ceremony was followed by an interactive workshop where heads and faculty of various educational institutions shared their opinions and suggestions regarding Viksit Bharat.

Prof Chakradhar Tripathi was the first speaker in this session, and he explained how the CUO is working on the promotion of the Hindi language and translation of Odia literature in Hindi to take it to a worldwide audience. Dr Nirjharini Tripathi also invited teachers of Odisha to visit CUO and support education in Koraput. The session was presided over by Shri Raghubar Das, His Excellency, Governor of Odisha.

The CUO faculty delegation comprised Dr. Nirjharini Tripathi, Associate Professor & HOD, Dep’t of English, Dr. Ramendra Padhi, Dean of Students Welfare & HoD (i/c), Dep’t of Education and Dr. Sourav Gupta, Nodal Officer, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat & HoD (i/c), Dep’t of Journalism & Mass Communication.

In the CUO campus at Koraput, the Faculty and students attended the live webcast of the programme.