CSMIA sets remarkable records in Nov 2023, witnesses highest-ever monthly passenger traffic, single-day traffic and single-day ATMs

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has set an extraordinary new benchmark, proudly showcasing a remarkable 109% recovery in November passenger traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels of November 2018. The airport witnessed an impressive 4.46 million passengers travelling through CSMIA, a testament to the airport’s resilience and its role as a key hub for travel. This attributes to the world-class connectivity, introduction of several new domestic and international destinations along with excellent infrastructure and services. CSMIA continues to soar to new heights, not only recovering but thriving as a premier travel hub with unparalleled efficiency and excellence.

November especially proved to be an extraordinary month for CSMIA. The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on 25th of November with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (with more than 1,20,000 domestic pax movements and more than 46,000 international pax movements). And on the 11th November 2023, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with an impressive total of 1,032 ATMs.

Additionally, the airport experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic in November 2023, reaching a substantial 4.46 million, with a growth of 13% as compared to November 2022 (3.9Mn). CSMIA experienced an impressive domestic traffic, with a staggering 3 million passengers traveling during the month. November’23 also witnessed a total of 28,679 ATMs, a 12% growth compared to November 2022 (25,375). This includes an approximate of 20,000+ domestic and 7,000+ international ATMs.

In November 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices. Notably, on the bustling Mumbai – Delhi route alone, CSMIA recorded a substantial traffic of 557,393 pax. Among airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were leading in the domestic market share once again, with IndiGo catering to over 1.6 million domestic passengers. Whereas, in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates continued to maintain their leading positions. CSMIA recently expanded its international connectivity and frequency with services to destinations such as Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto adding to the diverse travel network.

The passenger traffic numbers at CSMIA, once again, stand as a testament to the airport’s steadfast growth in the industry. It reaffirms the unwavering trust passengers place in CSMIA. With world-class hospitality, across-the-globe connections, and best-in-class safety standards CSMIA continues to set new benchmarks. Promising seamless travel for all, CSMIA is poised to exceed passenger expectations and continue to remain at the forefront of the aviation industry.