CSOs demand Special Gram Sabha on Agriculture

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha’s steadfast commitment to enhancing agriculture and empowering farmers has received accolades for successfully implementing the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and other schemes. While the government initiatives have been a boon for farmers adopting the second crop, pressing issues impact their livelihoods adversely. Challenges such as inadequate irrigation facilities, delayed seed distribution, and many unregistered farmers on the Krushak Portal persist, necessitating prompt attention and collective action.

In light of these challenges and the vision for sustainable agricultural practices, the importance of the forthcoming Special Gram Sabha cannot be overstated. Scheduled to take place on 15th August, the Gram Sabha offers an inclusive platform for local stakeholders and community members to actively participate in planning and implementing development projects at the village level. By aligning these plans with the unique needs and aspirations of the people, the special gram sabha on agriculture can create impactful solutions for the farming community.

“We firmly believe that the special gram sabha on agriculture will help engage stakeholders in deliberations on pressing matters concerning our farmers. It will be a pivotal opportunity to address their critical challenges and cultivate innovative solutions through collective efforts,” said Anjan Pradhan, Convener of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha.

“We have written letters to the Panchayati Raj Minister and the Principal Secretary to urge for its consideration, and we are hopeful that our demands are met,” added Mr Pradhan.