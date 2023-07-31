JAYPORE, ABFRL’s artisanal brand launches handcrafted ‘Himali’ Collection inspired by Land of Gods, Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai : Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited’s (ABFRL) artisanal lifestyle brand Jaypore has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the enchanting ‘Himali’ serve ware collection. The signature collection is inspired by Pahari paintings of Himachal Pradesh – the Land of Gods. This range is a testament to the brand’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship and aesthetic excellence infusing heritage art and culture into today’s modern lifestyle.

‘Himali,’ a name resonating with the grandeur of the Himalayas, captures the very essence of the majestic Himachali landscape. Drawing inspiration from the graceful Pahari painting style, which flourished in the lower Hill Kingdoms of North India and Punjab, this collection beautifully weaves together a lyrical rhythm, delicate fluidity, and intricate miniature compositions. Each piece in this collection narrates captivating scenes of the Himalayan panorama with unparalleled artistry.

With meticulous attention to artistic details, ‘Himali’ offers an unparalleled and immersive experience that transports one to the natural splendours of Himachal Pradesh. This remarkable collection is a testimony to a romantic motif story, delicately portrayed through impeccable decal work. Abundantly found in the Himalayas, the resplendent cypress tree along with mesmerizing peacock and bird motifs take center stage in JAYPORE’s latest and brand-new Himali collection. Serene lotus impressions add a sacred aura, while the pastel palette of sage green, light pink, and beige gracefully evokes the serene ambience of the Himalayan landscape, paying homage to the Pahari painting aesthetic.

The fusion of this rich heritage painting style with exquisite, handcrafted decal work manifests in an array of serving essentials. From trays to dip platters and cake stands, each product embodies an elegant opportunity to serve culinary delights with a sophisticated touch of art, craft, and heritage.

Enthusiasts can indulge in the superlative Himali collection and immerse themselves in a world where nature, culture and functionality blend effortlessly. Connoisseurs can now indulge in the timeless allure of Himachal with this exquisite serve ware collection available at JAYPORE’s exclusive brand outlets and website.