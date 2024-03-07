CSIR-NIScPR Organized Workshops on how to communicate Science by using right S&T Terminology through Electronic and social media

The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) hosted an Orientation Workshops on 6 March 2024, empowering its Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) with valuable insights from renowned experts. The workshops, held at CSIR-NIScPR, Pusa, New Delhi, aimed to nurture the SMCC with effective strategies to communicate science and technology (S&T) information of Indian science to society and public at large.

Dr. Ashok Selwatkar, Assistant Director at the Commission of Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), shared his knowledge on the role of technical terminology in S&T dissemination. He also trained the workshop participants in the usage of the latest scientific and technical terminology of various scientific domains. Attendees gained an in-depth understanding of the importance of using technical terms in S&T communication to enhance the public awareness about the complex scientific concepts.

Ms. Priyanka Tiwari, Program Executive from the Science Cell, All India Radio (Delhi Station), shared her thoughts on how to effectively broadcast S&T achievements of Indian laboratories through Akashwani. Ms. Tiwari provided valuable insights into the techniques and methods involved in effectively communicating science on radio.

Shri Bharat Bhushan, Consultant at Doordarshan, delivered a presentation on innovative ways to disseminate science through social media. Shri Bhushan addressed the importance of using AI for audio, visual, and content creation to increase social media engagement. Participants attained a clear understanding of the latest trends in social media and learnt how to effectively use them to promote S&T content.

Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR felicitated the experts. Dr. Manish Mohan Gore, Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Principal Investigator, SMCC provided a brief outline about the objectives of SMCC, its key activities and purpose of the orientation workshop.

The workshop was attended by SMCC project staff and Ph.D. students seeking to enhance their knowledge of S&T dissemination. The government’s focus has been on increasing public awareness and understanding of science and technology, and workshops like these play an important role in bridging the gap between science and society.

Shri Bharat Bhushan while delivering his talk at the Orientation workshop

The CSIR-NIScPR workshop provided a unique opportunity for experts from various media fields to come together and share their insights on disseminating S&T to the public. Participants are getting valuable insights and learning innovative techniques that can be used to communicate complex scientific concepts effectively.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) is dedicated to advancing science communication, evidence-based S&T policy research and promoting scientific awareness among the public. Through innovative initiatives and collaborative efforts, CSIR-NIScPR strives to bridge the gap between the scientific community and the general public. Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) is a recent initiative of CSIR-NIScPR to disseminate S&T achievements of Indian laboratories through various mass media and formats.