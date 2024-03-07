Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Lays Foundation Stone for New CBSE School, The Loyola School, in Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri. Naveen Patnaik who is known to have a vision of empowering the next generation through education laid the foundation stone for the new CBSE school, The Loyola School in Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar. XIM University, Bhubaneswar, a pioneer in higher education recognized for its dedication to excellence, has expanded its footprint in the realm of education by inaugurating a new school under its prestigious umbrella.

The opening of the school under XIM University’s sponsorship reflects the institution’s broader mission of catalyzing positive change through education. By leveraging its expertise in academia, research, and industry collaboration, XIM University is poised to set new benchmarks in school education and contribute substantially to the educational landscape of the region.

The upcoming school will be spread across 9.4 acres of land with state-of-the-art facilities designed to enrich the learning experience and cater to the diverse needs of students in the 21st century. The state government has allotted land to XIM University reaffirming the commitment of the government to prioritize education in the state.

The school has attained all statutory approvals, and the construction work shall commence soon. The school is set to be functional in the 2025 – 2026 academic session with CBSE curriculum, which is renowned for its academic standards and holistic approach. The school will start with admissions for Pre- Kg to Class I and from Class VI onwards.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of XIM University, Bhubaneswar, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J. emphasized the paramount importance of education as the cornerstone of a progressive society. “Today, we embark on a new chapter in our quest for educational excellence,” remarked the Vice-Chancellor of XIM University, Bhubaneswar, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., during the foundation stone laying ceremony. Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, XIM University, Bhubaneswar in his vote of thanks expressed gratitude to the state government and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha along with all other stakeholders for this initiative, which seeks to empower the students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to shape a better tomorrow.

As the school embarks on its journey towards educational excellence, it invites parents, students, educators, and the community at large to join hands in shaping a brighter future for the next generation.