CSIR-NIScPR organised events on the Open Day as part of its Foundation Day Celebrations

New Delhi,9th February: CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) was established on January 14, 2021. To mark its third anniversary, CSIR-NIScPR is hosting the third foundation day on February 8-9, 2024 at Pusa, New Delhi. On February 8, 2024, the Open Day, as part of the Foundation Day Celebrations, the institute organised two events simultaneously, namely, Interaction with PhD scholars, Student-Scientist Connect Program and Poster Presentation Competition for PhD scholars of CSIR-NIScPR.

The Chief Guest of the Day was Prof. Deepak Kumar, Member, Research Council of CSIR-NIScPR and formerly Prof. of JNU and Senior Scientist with CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS). He motivated the PhD students of CSIR-NIScPR through his speech. He shed light on the importance of teaching and research. He said “Research and teaching must go together. And to be a good researcher, one must be a good teacher as well.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal addressed to the PhD students at the Student Interaction Meet saying, “PhD study is a right example of Guru-Shishya tradition. This research study is focused on the importance of the PhD guide to his/her students which is like a parent-child relationship, a bond that remains forever.

After a healthy discussion with PhD students, a poster presentation competition was organised for the PhD students of the CSIR-NIScPR. There was a display of 31 posters on various topics, these include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Perception towards Scientific Temper; Analysis of CSIR-JRF Scheme: A Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Program; Knowledge of Food Labelling for Healthy choices of Food Items; Challenges for Stem Cell Therapy and Implementation in India: Doctor’s Perspectives; and Popular Over-the-Top (OTT) Platforms for Science Communication – A Review; among others.

Interaction with PhD student by Chief Guest, Prof. Deepak Kumar, and Coordinator of the CSIR-NIScPR’s AcSIR Programme, Dr. Vipan Kumar during poster presentation competition.

The posters were evaluated by Dr. Vandana Kalia, Scientist F, DSIR; Dr. Meenakshi Singh, Chief Scientist CSIR HQs, and Shri RKS Roushan, CoA, CSIR-NIScPR. They were all impressed by the efforts of the students and expressed their views that events like this is an opportunity to interact with students and see how they are working and know about their future plans.

A quiz competition was organised for school students by CSIR-NIScPR’s flagship outreach programme- JIGYASA. It is a student-scientist connect programme between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), initiated in July 2017.

Student-Scientist Connect Programme conducted as part of CSIR-NIScPR third foundation day celebrations on February 8, 2024

During the programme, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal in her keynote address said “CSIR is serving as a scientific backbone in our daily lives. From indelible ink for elections to milk powder, they have touched it all and even contributed to the construction of the Ayodhya temple.”

The next day, February 9, 2024 is set to welcome all the dignitaries, two Guest of Honour, Dr. Anil Kothari, Director General, M.P. Council of Science & technology, Bhopal; and Dr. Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur. The Chief Guest of the Foundation Day Programme will be Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi; and Member, CSIR Society.