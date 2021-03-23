CSIR Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology organised Workshop on Technological Interventions for MSE/MSME’S

Bhubaneswar: CSIR Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology a premier research organization in metals and materials area, organized an one day workshop on 23rd of March to touch upon the scientific and technological interventions that are required by MSE/MSME sector with a focus on enabling technological solutions in Metal Crafts, Waste to Wealth and IP.

This workshop was inaugurated by Prof. S. Basu. Director, CSIR-IMMT in the presence of Dr. Yatendra S. Chaudhary (Coordinator, IMMT-DSIR CRTDH), Sh S. K. Mishra (Advisor, IMMT-DSIR CRTDH), entrepreneurs from SME/MSMEs, metal craft artisans, technologists, scientists along with other delegates and students.

Inaugurating this workshop on Technological Interventions for SME/MSMEs Prof. S. Basu said, this will provide an opportunity for hand-holding between you (MSE/MSMEs) and IMMT-DSIR CRTDH, to develop innovations for the value addition of the products/processes, new products, less energy intensive metal craft processes etc. It’s a feedback workshop between artesian and the expert of MSE and MSME. Dokra, Brass metal, Alloys, Metal products now loss their beauty of the product. Here we help the workers to change their way of working of the product that can make small artistic products. In all aspects here we can help for we organize this workshop.

The primary objective of IMMT-DSIR CRTDH is to nurture and promote innovations in MSE/MSMEs and to provide them R&D or Knowledge based support in the area of new materials and chemical process.

The eminent speakers in the workshops discussed in and around the key points of technology up gradation, introduction of new technology, product diversification, targeted critical problem solving, testing quality assurance and certification, facilitation for environmental clearance, training/mentoring and incubation support.

More than 50 entrepreneurs, metal craft artisans, technologists, scientists participated in this workshop. Dr Anil Chaubey, Dr. Mamta Mahapatra and Dr. Pavan Kumar discussed with the technical aspects and its significance for MSME/Start up in this workshop.

Related