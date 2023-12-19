Cross-Border Drug Bust: Two Indian Nationals Apprehended with 380 kg of Hashish in Nepal

KATHMANDU, 19 December – In a significant operation, Nepalese authorities have arrested two Indian nationals, 45-year-old Anil Giri and 30-year-old Rajpal, in Bharatpur city, seizing a staggering 380 kg of drugs during a routine security check of trucks by the Chitawan district police on Tuesday.

The arrests were made as part of heightened security measures, and the diligent inspection of the suspects’ vehicle revealed the substantial quantity of hashish concealed within. The drug haul, valued at a significant amount, underscores the ongoing challenges posed by cross-border narcotics trafficking.

Law enforcement officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the origin, intended destination, and the network involved in this sizable drug operation. The arrests highlight the collaborative efforts between the Chitawan district police and security forces to curb illegal activities that pose threats to both nations.

The suspects, Anil Giri and Rajpal, are now in custody, and authorities are working to gather more information about the individuals and the broader network associated with the illicit drug trade. The successful interception of this substantial drug shipment is expected to have a positive impact on regional efforts to combat transnational crime and ensure the safety and security of the border areas.

This incident further emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in addressing the complex challenges posed by drug trafficking, as countries in the region work together to disrupt the activities of criminal networks attempting to exploit cross-border routes for illegal purposes. Authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to dismantle such operations and maintain the rule of law.