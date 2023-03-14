Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar observed Critical Care Nutrition CME & Workshop at AMRI Hospitals National level CME & Workshop on Critical Care Nutrition with participation of more than 100 Nutritionist professionals and Doctors from various Govt and private hospitals in Odisha & abroad. The speakers from reputed institutes and hospitals like AIIMS, Apollo Hospitals have come together to enlighten and make the audience as well as doctors aware about recent trends and practice of clinical nutrion and patient care.

This advanced CME was conducted by Clinical nutrition Dept, AMRI Hospitals. “Critical care nutrition is most important thing now. Undernutrition is a major health problem leading to adverse health consequences. This is the high time that all the private hospitals as well as the corporate Hospitals and Govt hospitals should come forward to address the issue.” said Dr Siddharth Mishra, Medical Superintendent, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the delegates, Dr Sarat Kumar Behera, Pulmonologist & Critical Care Dept, AMRI BBSR discussed on the guidelines for internal feeding in critically ill patients. Dr Saptarshi Banerjee, Consultant, Critical Care, AMRI Hospitals focused on medical nutrition therapy for septic shock.

Ms Harita Shyam, Additional Chief Dietician, Apollo Hospital Hyderabad, focused on the recent protocol need to follow in critical care nutrition. “Nutritional support in critically ill patients prevents further metabolic deterioration and loss of lean body mass. Decrease in length of hospital stay, morbidity rate and improvement in patient outcomes have attracted and valued the use of nutrition support in the critically ill patients. “said, Ms Swati Mohapatra, Chief Dietician, AMRI Hospitals BBSR.