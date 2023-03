Bhubaneswar: There are 1,57,432 Bangadeshi refugees in Odisha; Malkangiri has highest 1,04,233 Bangladeshi followed by 46848 in Nabarangpur, 4653 in Khordha; 3740 Bangladeshi are living illegally in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, informs Minister Tusharkanti Behera in Assembly