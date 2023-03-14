Okinawa strengthens its leadership position, surpasses 2.5 lakh sales milestone

“We are truly overwhelmed and would like to thank our customers & other stakeholders for believing in us and firming Okinawa’s position in the market as a leading electric two-wheeler brand in the country. The 2.5 lakh milestone is a strong testament to the quality of our robust product portfolio and a representation of our unwavering commitment to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the demand of our customers.

As the industry pioneer and a responsible corporate, our emphasis is on faster adoption of electric mobility in India with best-in-class products, and cutting-edge technologies. With sustainable mobility at the core of our value proposition, our aim is to establish a benchmark in reliability and quality standards that would augment our customers’ experience by several notches. This accomplishment marks a stepping stone to many more accolades as we move forward in our journey.

With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, we aim to achieve the magical number of One Million milestone by 2025.”

Jeetender Sharma,

MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech

Achieving yet another milestone in fostering the growth of electric mobility in the country, Okinawa Autotech, a leading Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer today announced that it has reached its 2.5 Lakh sales milestone in India. The company rolled-out its 250,000th unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Rajasthan to mark its achievement as the first and, currently the only EV manufacturer to have attained this feat.

Leading the EV revolution from the front, the company started its operations in 2015 and introduced its first model Ridge in 2017. The company now boasts of widest product portfolio, 540+ 3S touchpoints, unmatched after-sales service and enhanced customer connect. The journey of achieving this milestone is also in-line with Okinawa’s vision of sustainable future. It’s 2,50,000 EV two-wheelers have saved approximately Rs. 12.5 Billion as petrol cost and 300.3 million* Kilograms of Carbon Dioxide.

(*Assumption an avg daily commute of 30 km & Petrol at Rs. 90 per liter)

Recently, the company announced the inauguration of its first Research and Development (R&D) Center in Italy, Europe, in association with its joint venture (JV) partner Tacita®️ with a total investment of Euros 25 million over a period of the next three years. The partnership will focus on new product development, upgrading the existing product portfolio and developing an all-new e-powertrain to support the next generation of products. The company is further planning to unveil its first electric cruiser motorcycle very soon, followed by other new models in 2023. Keeping in sync with the rapid growth of the industry, the company is planning to expand its touchpoints to 1000+ dealerships across India by 2025. Currently, Okinawa holds more than 542 touchpoints across the country.