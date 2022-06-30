Cricket: India will take on England in rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham tomorrow

Birmingham: India will take on England in rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham tomorrow. The match will begin at 3 P.M. India lead the Test series against England 2-1.

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to become the first paceman to lead India in Test cricket since Kapil Dev. Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time and Bumrah will lead India in the series decider in Rohit’s absence, Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932. The Gujarat pacer, who has 123 wickets in 29 Tests, has grown into world’s best fast bowlers. Rohit had earlier captained India to a 2-0 home Test series win over Sri Lanka this year.

Virat Kohli-led India had taken a 2-1 lead against England last year, but the fifth and final Test had to be cancelled due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp. The BCCI and ECB decided to rearrange the remaining Test match this year.

India will also play three T20Is and three ODIs on the tour apart from the rescheduled Test match.