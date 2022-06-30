Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh today inaugurated a model house for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana – Gramin at the NIRD – PR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh today inaugurated a model house for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana – Gramin at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRD – PR) in Hyderabad.

The house which will have a hall, bedroom, kitchen, toilet in 342 square feet will cost around 2.33 lakh rupees. The NIRD – PR has developed the model house adopting low-cost sustainable housing technologies.

One can install a 2 KW roof-top solar unit to the house which will cost around 1.06 lakh rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that 70 thousand rupees loan can be availed from bank for the solar system and it can serve for cooker, light and other gadgets.

Earlier, the Minister reviewed the research and study projects that have been taken up by the NIRD – PR. The NIRD – PR Director General Dr. Narendra Kumar explained about various training programmes taken by the Institute.