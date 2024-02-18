Cricket: India beat England by highest ever margin of 434 runs in third of five test series in Rajkot

In Cricket, India thrashed England in the Rajkot test by bundling their innings at the paultry 122 even before the last session of fourth day’s play ended. India beat the visitors by record 434 runs by taking regular wickets untill all of them were sent back in just 39.4 overs. This was the highest margin for India to win a test match.

A fifer by Ravindra Jadeja, 91 run knock by Shubhman Gill and a sensible 68 run stand by Sarfaraz are some of the highlights of the third test. Mark Wood’s 33 was the highest score in England’s second innings. Jadeja was adjudged the player of the match.

Earlier today, India declared their innings at 430 for 4 with an overall lead of 556 runs.