President of India is scheduled to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 19th to the 23rd

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 19 to 23, 2024.

On February 19, the President will lay a wreath at the Martyr’s Column and visit the Cellular Jail Complex and Museum. She will also witness the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail. Later, the President will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Port Blair to attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour.

On February 20, the President will visit Indira Point and Campbell Bay. She will also visit Subhash Chandra Bose Island and witness the light and sound show.

On February 21, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Raj Niwas, Port Blair. On the same day, she will witness the operational demonstration by troops at Radhanagar Beach.