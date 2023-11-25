Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for head coaches of Member Units

Chennai, 25th November 2023: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton on Friday conducted a coaching session for the Head Coaches of the Member Units participating in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023. The aim of the session, which was organized at the Conference Hall of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, was to elevate coaching standards within the domestic circuit. The session provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange between the coaches.

Notable Head Coaches who participated in the session were Batham Sumit of Hockey Jharkhand, Vinay Kishor of Hockey Uttarakhand, Daljeet Singh of Hockey Punjab, Mukesh Kumar of Hockey Haryana, Yendala Sagar of Telangana Hockey, Satender Sharma of Delhi Hockey, Moirangthem Rinash Mettei of Manipur Hockey, Aravindan Ramachandran of Le Puducherry Hockey, Charles Dixon of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Deepak Saini of Hockey Arunachal.

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics, including the Indian principles of play both with and without the ball, strategic game management to the score and remaining time, and effective player management considering the demanding schedule, among other crucial aspects.

Speaking about the session, Craig Fulton said, “It was very satisfying to interact with coaches from the home setup. It was an interactive session, and I think we learned a lot. It is essential to keep raising the bar for coaching across the nation. The players who advance to the Indian setup will be more prepared to make big career advancements if this is done.”