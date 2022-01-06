CPSEs under Ministry of Power incur capital expenditure of Rs. 40395.34 crore till the month of December

New Delhi : CPSEs under Ministry of Power have incurred capital expenditure (capex) of Rs. 40395.34 crore till the month of December during FY 2021-22. This is 47% higher than the expenditure incurred during the corresponding period of FY 2020-21.

Thus, the capex performance of the Ministry is significantly better compared to the previous year.

It is to be noted that the CPSEs have also collectively met 80% of the capex target of FY 2021-22, i.e. Rs.50,690.52 crore.

The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid (90.6%), SJVN (90.19%) NTPC (86.5%) and THDC (85.38%) .

The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace the capital expenditure of the power sector projects. Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues hindering the implementation of the projects.