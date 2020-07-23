Covid shut down: Rayagada police warns violators of stringent action including fine and criminal case

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Today 84 covid positive cases have been officially declared by CDMO Dr Artabandhu Nayak. Especially Ambaguda and Padmapur areas have become points of hotspots and concern. Last two days the numbers were 47 & 86. Due to this steep and increasing trend of COVID Pandemic, a week long shutdown is announced throughout Rayagada district till 29.07.2020. Essential services will remain unaffected. District Police is present in important junctions. Police is also patrolling continuosly. Dr Saravana Vivek M, IPS, SP, Rayagada has appealed all citizens to stay home and come out only when there is essential need. He has also requested the public to avoid gatherings, wash hands frequently, use masks always and maintain social distance.

Even the errand cyclists are not spared. In the meantime sanitization has been done in Tadama, Chitalguda & Maliguda villages by dist admn through fire service unit of Rayagada. Collector Sri Pramod Behera has visited the 30 bedded Covid Care Centre established by IMFA, Therubali. Behera has monitored the covid hospital at JK including it’s kitchen and functioning of ventilators, ICU, etc.

Through a press release SP Saravana said that strict action including fine and criminal case would be initiated against people who violate the government guidelines.

Related

comments