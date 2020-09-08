COVID observer visits 1929 Call Centre facility at Smart City Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 Observer for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Principal Secretary Water Resources Mrs. Anu Garg today visited the “1929 Bhubaneswar city Call Center’’ at the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC) of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

The COVID Observer urged the call centre executives to patiently deal with the COVID positive cases and their kin, who are in dire needs of assistance in this time of pandemic, so that they would be at ease and feel less anxious and stressed.

She also advised to make the “1929 Bhubaneswar Helpline’’ as the one stop solution for the citizens of the State Capital for all COVID-19 related queries.

Labour Commissioner Mr. N Thirumala Nayak, BMC Commissioner Mr. Prem Chandra Chaudhary, BMC Additional Commissioner Ms. Parul Patawari, General Manager (Special Projects) of BSCL Diptirani Sahoo, three Zonal Deputy Commissioners of BMC Pramod Kumar Prusty, Anshuman Rath and Rabinarayan Jethi of North, South East and South West zones respectively, were present during the visit.

It can be mentioned here that the 24X7 “1929 Bhubaneswar Helpline’’ will handle all queries related to COVID-19 pandemic and information service, counselling by trained psychologists and psychiatric social worker, medical and health advice and grievance redressal.

