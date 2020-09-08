National Nutrition Week Observed at Aditya Aluminum

Bhubaneswar: National Nutrition Week 2020 is observed at Aditya Aluminum on 7th Sept at Lapanga in Sambalpur district. To mark the occasion, a campaign was organised to improve the nutrition intake, haemoglobin amongst all, especially women, adolescent girls and children under Project Aditya Suposhan Abhiyaan at Derba in Ghichamora Gram Panchayat of Lapanga block. The theme for 2020 is ” Eat Right Bite by Bite”. Aligned by the quote “You are what you eat”, National Nutrition Week puts emphasis on right eating for better health. According to State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, over 10% of the Indian population is malnourished. This accounts for many problems related to poor dietary practices and undernourishment. This is visible in symptoms like stunted growth, weaker bones and muscles, higher risk of diseases, etc.

The program started with the commencement of “Nutrition Poem” by Ms. Gayatri Sahu, the differently abled CSR team member. More than 36 pregnant women, lactating mothers and girls attended the event from Derba, Pipalkani villages. The event emphasised on awareness creation marked by “Nutrition Exhibition” followed by Quiz Competition. During the exhibition Angawadi didi explained about the nutrition content of the food items displayed and the subsequent benefits of them. A video was also played on nutrition awareness by Government of Odisha that intrigued the audience. The winners were felicitated with nutrition kit. At the end of the event Nutritious Khichdi with local delicacy Peetha was served to all attendees.

The program was successfully organised in cooperation with ICDS Department. Anganwadi Didi prepared the nutrition carte du jour appealing everyone’s palate for exhibition along with CSR facilitator. The stakeholders who were present on the occasion were Shri Lalit Sahu a Social Worker and an opinion maker from Ghichamora, Smt Mamta Mirdha Anganwadi didi Derba, Smt. Niladri Luhar Anganwadi Worker Pipalkalni, Smt. Tejabati Kisan ASHA Didi Derba.

