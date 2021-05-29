COVID Awareness Mobile Van campaign “Radio on Wheel” launched in Konark

Konark: To encourage people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviours so as to contain the spread of the corona virus, Radio Namaskar has launched awareness campaign “Radio on Wheel” through mobile van to reach masses. Under this campaign, the mobile van will travel to more than 1000 villages in Puri district of Odisha to spread awareness among people. The key messages will be delivered through audio programmes prepared by Radio Namaskar. The van will also display the messages through posters attached in it. This campaign will ensure narrowcasting at more than 2000 spots with listeners groups & WSHGs of the locality.

“Radio Namaskar has been proactively working in Covid awareness during this crisis time. Community Radio is an effective medium and functioning in grassroot levels to reach the people who have limited source of information and knowledge”, said Er Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister, E & IT, Sports & Youth Services Govt. of Odisha who joined as chief guest in the inaugural event.

“The van will be deployed in Konark and its nearby blocks to generate awareness about the virus, which is important to contain the spread of the same. As the community radio reaches to unreached, this initiative will helpful with combine model of radio listeners’ groups to limit the spread of the virus. This campaign has been started with one van & in future such type more vans will be placed in different places of the district said Community Media Specialist & Chairperson of Radio Namaskar N. A. Shah Ansari. He further said that the mobile van will travel 80-100 kms every day to create awareness on COVID. The campaign intends to take message of COVID appropriate behaviours and also continue get vaccinated to the last mile in Puri district.

Mr. Debabrata Patra, Regional Manager, ActionAid Association, Bhubaneswar applaud the efforts of Radio Namaskar in spreading Covid awareness messages through community radio programming. The van has equipped with important messages on Covid-appropriate behaviours which will encourage people to follow health advisories advocating wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene, he added.

The campaign is supported by Motorola Solutions Foundation, ActionAid Association and Young India. Govt. officials from local administration also participated during the launching of the campaign. In this inaugural programme more than 100 journalists, development professionals, community radio practitioners across the country participated.