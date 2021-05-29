Himachal Cm conveys gratitude to REC Foundation for CSR assistance

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked REC Foundation, New Delhi for CSR assistance of Rs. 1.10 crore for setting up PSA oxygen generation plant (400 to 600 LPM) at Civil Hospital, Dalhousie in Chamba district.



Chief Minister said that the Civil Hospital Dalhousie was functioning as 50 bedded District Covid Health Centre to provide better treatment to the Covid patients of the district. He said that the PSA Plant would ensure better and uninterrupted oxygen supply to the Covid patients.





Related