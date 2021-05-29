Honda 2Wheelers India resumes production at its plants in a phased manner

Gurugram: Resuming business continuity in a staggered manner, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that production has recommenced at its plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

Honda 2wheelers India has also announced support for its authorized dealers who were under complete lockdown. In this special initiative, the company shall bear full interest cost of dealer’s inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more.

Speaking on this development, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are gradually resuming production operations following all COVID-19 compliance & lockdown guidelines by respective state governments. While there are visible signs of recovery in the country, we will continue to monitor the situation very closely and are moving forward with safety & well-being of all our stakeholders as a top priority.”

Elaborating on how HMSI as a responsible corporate is prioritizing business continuity at its dealer partners in these challenging times, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these difficult times, Honda 2Wheelers India is proactively extending financial support to its dealers. We are confident that, full interest support on the existing dealer inventory of those dealers who are under lockdown for 30 days or more will ease their immediate business continuity concern. Also, there is a positive momentum visible in COVID-19 vaccination drive along with various other measures by Central and State governments. However, HMSI is moving forward with a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. We expect easing of restrictions by various local administrations & state governments in near future and are accordingly moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner to serve our customers.”

Warranty & Free Service to support customers amidst pandemic

Prioritizing safety & well-being of customers and associates, Honda 2Wheelers India has announced extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till 31st July 2021 across all its dealership networks pan-India. This extension will be applicable for all Honda 2Wheeler India’s customers, whose vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021.

Parallely, all Honda 2Wheelers India office associates continue to Work-From-Home to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers & business partners. As a socially responsible corporate, Honda 2Wheelers India is determined to take each possible step for the safety and security of all stakeholders.