Corporate sector to come forward to promote handloom products: Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Kala Bhoomi in Bhubaneswar acquired a lively affair when models walked the ramp showcasing a dazzling range of attires made by local weavers. As part of a Fashion show organised by Wold Trade Centre (WTC) Bhubaneswar, models wearing weave clothes not only look beautiful but also looked elegant and stunning. Different section of the society walks the ramp and for the cause.

On this occasion Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal attended as chief guest and said that,” Odisha handloom is as old as ancient ages and is inspired and driven by nature. The whole process abides with spirituality. Handloom which is pride of Odisha is reflected in states tradition, lifestyle, livelihood and character. To further strengthen this and to promote Odisha’s handloom products at international level, planning should have been done at different stages. Corporate sector should have to come forward to promote these products.

Governor Prof. Lal had proposed to use handloom made clothes in University convocation programs instead of foreign designed clothes. Many universities have accepted that proposal. Kalahandi University come forward to make ethnic product.”

Nimeshika Natarajan, Assistant Director, WTC Bhubaneswar said that, “This is an effort from World Trade Center Bhubaneswar to promote Odisha handloom and sustainable fashion and to take the products of Odisha handloom to international markets.”

Initially, WTC Bhubaneswar advisor Panchami Manoo Ukil has given opening remarks and Dr Rina Rourtary delivered welcome address. Principal Secretary, Handloom, Textile and Handicraft Dr Arabinda Padhi, Professor of National Institute of fashion Technology Prof. B B Jena and Director General of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmadabad Dr. Sunil Sukla also spoke and through light on various topics.

Nine weavers of the state named Praffula Meher, Sushila Meher, Ramprasad Meher, Babita Meher, Sukanti Meher, Malika Bewa, Jagjiban Chand, Pramod Kumar Sur and Prassana Kumar Guin were felicited by esteemed guests for their exemplary contribution.

In afternoon an exhibition was inaugurated by Kabisuryanagar MLA Mrs Latika Pradhan. A Interactive session with weavers community also organised where Advisor of WTC Bhubaneswar Women Forum Dr Rina Routray, Deputy Director of Textile Madhusmita Das, OAS Raja Parija, National Award winner Sukanti Meher and Marketing Manager of Boyanika, Artharanjan Mohapatra participated and discussed about various challenges and opportunities for weavers.