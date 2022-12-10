Central University of Odisha celebrates SH Act Notification Day, 2013

A seminar was organized to commemorate the 9thAnniversary of the Notification of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) at its main campus on 9th December 2022. The topic of the seminar was “Where the mind is without fear…; Understanding PoSH Act for a Safer Workplace”. Dr. Sthitaprajna, Associate Professor, Department of HSS,ITER,SOA University, Bhubaneswar, graced the occasion as the key speaker. Presiding over the Programme, the Vice Chancellor, CUO Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, pointed out that soul has no gender, and hence we should respect each and every soul around us. We should avoid violence in all forms and maintain purity inside our soul. Today moral values are lacking because of the difference in education system prevalent today as compared tothe education system of ancient times. Introspection is the only remedy to create a society where there is no gender-based harassment. We should rise above selfishness to create a gender-equal society, he said. India philosophy is the best example for the entire world to follow and to create a world where there is equality of gender.

Dr. Sthitaprajna, the key speaker explained the PoSH Act while speaking on the causes and prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace. She emphasized thatnoble thoughts should come to us from all sides. She highlighted womanhood: mother earth, mother cow, and our own mothers and women freedom fighters. She addressed certain issues related to women including fertility, sexuality and divinity.India has always been at the forefront in these cases as against the Western nations but sadly, even today, many cases do not come to light for fear of social shame. She also mentioned about eminent women like Meerabai, Draupadi Murmu and Sudha Murthy. Dr Sthitaprajna called upon the audience to change their viewpoint and not view women as mere consumer items.

The programme started with a rendition of Saraswati Vandana by the students of the university, followed by a two-minute silence for the late Smt. Jayanti Pattnaik, the first chairperson of the National Commission for Women. She was an eminent writer and champion of rights of women. The welcome address was delivered byDr.Asit Kumar Das, the Registrar of CUO. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of gender equality in the education sector.

On the occasion, prizes and certificates were awarded to the winners of various competitions held during the Discrimination against Women Pakhwadafrom 25th November 2022 to 10thDecember 2022.An awareness campaign on women empowerment in dance form was performed by students of DBCNR. The programme ended with the formal vote of thanks by Dr. Sony Parhi, Member of ICC. A large number of members of faculty, staff, research scholars and students were present at the programme.

The programme was coordinated by Dr KakoliBanerjee, the Presiding Officer of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).