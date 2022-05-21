Coromandel International strengthens its portfolio in crop protection by launching 5 new products

Chennai: Coromandel International Limited (BSE: 506395, NSE: COROMANDEL), India’s leading Agri solutions provider is in the business of Fertilisers, Crop Protection, Biopesticides, Specialty Nutrients, Organic Fertiliser and Retail.

Coromnadel introduces 5 new products in its crop protection range: 3 Insecticides, 1 Herbicide & 1 Fungicides into their portfolio. The launch meeting of the crop savers took place at Hotel Radisson Blue Kaushambi – NCR, Delhi on May 12, 2022. The Meeting was attended by 200 Dealers along with 50 employees. Farmers in India now have a new option to protect their crops with the newly launched products by Coromandel International Limited.

Introducing the product, OFFICER which is a new generation selective herbicide. It is a broad-spectrum systemic herbicide that controls almost all categories of weeds in paddy. ORTAIN SUPER is a combination insecticide for paddy, has a dual mode of action for resistance management and provides effective control over both lepidopteran and sucking pests. PHENDAL PLUS insecticide for paddy prevents resistance development with its dual mode of action and has a knockdown effect causing faster kill of target pests. CANISTER is a broad-spectrum insecticide for chilli having effective control on mites, whiteflies, thrips, has control in all stages of mite’s lifecycle and a long residual action that results in long-duration control. PROP – PLUS is a combination of two highly systemic triazole fungicides resulting in two different modes of action help in resistance management for paddy, offers effective disease control, has less foam formation and good rain fastness.

Sameer Goel, Managing Director, Coromandel International Limited said, “CIL is working to strengthen its product portfolio across segments of Crop Protection in major crops. It gives me immense pleasure that these combination products have been developed in house for complex pest problems. Coromandel will continue to develop innovative products in Nutrition and Crop Protection segments to serve the farming community. “