Cordelia cruises plan to start sailings from September 2021 with new itineraries and a renewed focus on safety, comfort and convenience.

Mumbai : With the coronavirus situation improving after the unprecedented second wave, Cordelia cruises are all set to resume sailing operations from September 2021. While their maiden cruise was cancelled by the deadly second wave, the team is upbeat and cautiously optimistic that they can travel freely again. “The second wave led to the cancellation of our initial sailing plans but we were equipped to handle such exigencies. Our team is in touch with guests who have booked with us, and we are regularly checking on the status of their health and vaccination. Safety is the most crucial word in travel today” says Jurgen Bailom, CEO & President for Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited who also added that the response from the guests to the new itineraries has been overwhelming and extremely encouraging.

The timeline is also in sync with that of the international cruise industry which is making a comeback in a phased manner. Most cruise liners are commencing sailings with a few ships on certain routes as per the permissions received. It is expected that most of them will start operations between July and August 2021 on specific routes and gradually become fully functional by the end of 2021.

Adherence to Covid protocols

Given that safety is paramount and a non-negotiable factor especially in today’s times, Cordelia has implemented all the standard protocols for its crew members and guests. This includes:

Crew members are fully vaccinated

Daily health checks for the crew members

Hourly sanitization of the facilities

Air-filtration and Social Distancing norms

Number of guests limited as per the official mandate by the government.

Special services team in charge of the safety and health of senior citizens and children

Pre-requisite of tests and vaccination before boarding for guests being worked out apart from comprehensive pre travel checks

Well-spaced waiting areas, sanitization stations

Contactless and online facilities for check in, boarding etc.

QR code enabled digital menus

Fully functional medical centre onboard the cruise equipped with all the required medical essentials

Equipped to handle medical emergencies, if required

Inspiring Confidence through Luxury and Convenience

Cordelia promises all its guests an experience par excellence while sailing to some of the best Indian and international destinations like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka. “The enhanced experience we provide differentiates us from any other holiday. Right from embarkation to disembarkation, our unparalleled services will be the highlight for our guests. We will deliver international experiences with the warmth of Indian hospitality. Be it accommodation, dining, or entertainment, every experience will be unique and ‘wow’ driven, with our guests experiencing a new destination every day” adds Jurgen Bailom.

It is key to note that Cordelia believes in delivering these experiences right from the guest’s first interaction with them. They have an end-to-end fully online reservation system designed for the booking convenience of all age groups. Alternatively, guests can also reach out to travel experts at their contact centre for booking assistance or get in touch with their nearest travel agents for Cordelia Cruise bookings. Travel agents can avail of their advanced online booking platform.

Unique gastronomic experiences

Given that food is arguably one of the most important aspects of hospitality, Cordelia has partnered with the Apollo Group for its food and drink offerings. With immense variety, the food aboard Cordelia includes a plethora of cuisines and flavours catering to wide ranging palates and tastes. Some of the highlights include:

An eclectic mix of flavours from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Mumbai to Kolkata at “Essence of India”

Simple homemade pasta, burgers, and pizzas at “The International Grill”

Exotic kebabs and bread at “Hot Clay Tandoor”

Dedicated Jain cuisine service for guests to enjoy traditional Jain dishes

Authentic Indian recipes at “Vegetarian Bang”

Homestyle thali restaurant being introduced onboard

A variety of comforting hot soups, subs, and rolls at “Kettle & Bunn”

Classic Indian sweets to specialty cakes and pastries to satiate your sweet tooth at “Sugar N Spice”