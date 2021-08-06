Ministry of Tourism organises webinar on “Bailey Trail & Gorichen Trek in Arunachal Pradesh” under Dekho Apna Desh series

New Delhi : The Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna DeshWebinar series held its 93rdwebinar titled “Bailey Trail & Gorichen Trek in Arunachal Pradesh” recently. India stands apart from the rest of Asia, marked off by the mountains and the sea, which give the country a distinct geographical entity. Bounded by the Great Himalayas in the north, it stretches southwards and at the Tropic of Cancer, tapers off into the Indian Ocean between the Bay of Bengal on the east and the Arabian Sea on the west.Every state in India is distinct from each other in its landscapes, heritage, arts & crafts, cuisine and offers varied tourism options to travel enthusiasts. In this webinar two magnificent treks Bailey Trail and GorichenTrek from Arunachal Pradesh were discussed.Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is an effort to showcase India’s rich diversity under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Bailey Trail in the Himalayan State of Arunachal Pradesh traces the historic route taken by Lt. Col. F.M. Bailey, British Political officer who explored this area while trekking from Tawang to Bomdila via Jan, Mago, Lurtem , Potok, Changla, Thungri and Chander. The Bailey Trail covers a wide variety of terrain, from lowland pastures and serene villages to powerful glaciers and stunning mountain views. Along the way, one will come across hot water spring at Mago, thundering waterfalls at Jang and cross icy rivers and high mountain passes touching almost 16000ft. above sea level.

Another beautiful trek was discussed during the webinar was Seven Lakes Trek of Anini, Dibang Valley. DibangValley is the largest district of Arunachal Pradesh with the lowest density of population in India. One can experience lush-green mountains, heavy rainfall, rivers, sparkling waterfalls etc. Anini is the headquarters of Dibang Valley situated at an altitude of 1968 mtrs (approx.6456 ft) abovesea level. There are many lakes are hidden up in the snow-clad mountain. Seven Lakes Trek is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s best kept secrets.

The Gorichen massif comprises of five peaks with Gorichen Main also known as the ‘White Giant’at 21,410 feet above sea level. In local language the peak is known as ‘Sa-Nga-Phu’which means Ábode of the Guardian Deity’. The route to Gorichen Base camp starts from Tawang via Jang , Mago, Jithang one can reach to Gorichen base camp.

Arunachal Pradesh is one of the spectacular state situated in the North-Eastern region of India and has numerous trek routes ranging from a simple village trek to high altitude treks like The Bailey Trail. Besides the numerous trek routes one can visit Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh known for its scenic beauty, Buddhist culture and heritage. Itanagar also known as the land of dawn-lit mountains offers a perfect experience with its uniqueculture and friendly locals. Arunachal Pradesh’s culture is truly varied in the sense that the state has 26 major tribes including sub-tribes and every tribe has their own unique set of traditions and customs.

The Webinar was presented by Shri Tsering Wange, Founder & CEO, Himalayan Holidays, Arunchal Pradesh and Shri Himangshu Baruah a Northeast Tourism based Entrepreneur and Educator.​

