Congress party assured 6 guarantees to the people of Telangana if elected to power in the state, within 100 days. The party assured people that 250 yards house site will be given to all activists of separate Telangana state, 5 lakh rupees under housing scheme, 4,000 rupees old age pension per month and up to 10 lakh rupees for health insurance.

Announcing these assurances at the Vijayabheri public meeting at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad after the CWC meeting, party senior leader Rahul Gandhi announced crop assistance of 15,000 rupees to farmers while 12,000 rupees to farmworkers per annum, 5 lakh rupees for students and 200 units free domestic power.

Former party President Sonia Gandhi announced Mahalakshmi scheme if voted to power under which the party assured free travel to all women in Road Transport Corporation buses, cooking gas cylinder at a rate of 500 rupees and an assistance of 2,500 rupees per month to a women in each family.