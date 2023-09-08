Senior Congress leader Sura Routray’s son Manmath Routray suspended from party for ‘gross violation of discipline’



The OPCC served a letter to Manmath, informing him of the disciplinary action taken against him.



“You have clearly given statement in media that you are independent and you have no connection with any political party. Though you are a PCC member, you have particularly said that you don’t belong to Indian National Congress. You have also said that you are free to visit BJP office and BJD office. You were served a show cause notice yesterday but you didn’t respond to it,” read the letter.



“The Disciplinary Action Committee of OPCC considers it to be a gross violation of discipline so you are suspended from the party,” the letter added.



