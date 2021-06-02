Congress demands Supplies Minister’s resignation over PDS rice unfit for consumption

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha unit of opposition party Congress demands resignation of State Supplies Minister Ranendra Swain allegedly over supply of unfit and poor quality rice to people under its PDS scheme.

As per reports, the two central-level teams of four members each from Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution have inspected the rice stocks in all the revenue districts under FCI district Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and have stated that out of the 14 different samples around 9 samples are highly poor in quality for consumption.

In this regard, a letter has also been sent to the state government to extend the necessary cooperation while inspection as security issues may arise.

On the other hand, opposition Party leader Manas Choudhury expresses disappointment over the governments failure in providing good quality rice to its people .