Concluding Evening Of Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav Drops With Tabla Recital, Odissi And Martial Dance THANG-TA

Dhauli : It was the concluding day at the 18th Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav organised by Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha in collaboration with Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar and Art Vision, Bhubaneswar. Reverberating the gospel of peace and rejuvenating the nuances of Indian classical dances, music and martial dance the valedictory evening was really a splendid one leaving the connoisseurs mesmerized.

This year Ruchi Buddha Samman Award 2022 presented to Prof. (Mrs) Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, renowned Odissi danseuse and Former Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University for his lifetime contribution in the field of Odissi.

The programme was started with Tabla recital by Pramod Kumar Sahoo and Group from the institute of Colors of Rhythm, Bhubaneswar. They had presented traditional tabla playing system with peshkar, different type of kayda, jaati, gat, rela, tukra, chakradhar and many more traditional style of tabla playing.

The second item of the concluding evening was Odissi dance by the students of Orissa Dance Academy, Bhubaneswar led by Guru Aruna Mohanty. They had presented Aashara Kirana (Rays of Hope) based on the SCB Medical College of Cuttack. In the depth of darkness Bada Medical College grows like a glimpse of light in the barren land of morbidity. It springs the hope of life. The dance item was superb and very informative which was conceptualized and choreographed by Guru Padmashree Aruna Mohanty.

Concluding evening last presentation was martial dance Thang-Ta by Shri G. Biseshwor Sharma & Group from Huyen Lallong Manipur Thang-Ta Cultural Association, Manipur. Their first item was Thang Leiteng Haiba one of the martial art form of Thang-Ta has been done by holding two swords or one sword and one shield during the war followed by Thang-Ta Chainaba means fighting with a spear and a swordsman. Their next item was Cheirol Jagoi means stick dance performed by holding 3 stick of different sizes comprising of various different steps speedy styles of movement which attracts and enthrall the audience followed by Thang-Chungoi Yannaba means duel fighting of sword with shield and next item was Thangjou Ani Yannaba means fighting of two dagger man followed by Thabi Kakpa means Cucumber cutting and their last item was Thang Ahum Yannaba means triple fights one versus two men. Dancers’ energetic and skillful performance was appreciated by the audience.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice, Odisha High Court; Shri R. Balakrishnan, Chief Advisor, Chief Minister’s Office; Shri Satyananda Mishra, President, Orissa Dance Academy; Shri Durga Prasad Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Tourism Department; Smt. Puja Mishra, Joint Secretary, Tourism Department; Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy and Guru Ileana Citaristi, Secretary, Art Vision. The programme was anchored by Dr. En. Srinivas Ghatuari and Tarini Tanuja Mishra. The festival was Live in DD-Bharat and live streaming in Odisha Tourism Facebook, Twitter and Youtube page.