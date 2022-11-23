COMPUTER SKILL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE INAUGURATED AT COB JANTAPAI/09 BN

Bhubaneswar : On 23rd November 2022,in an event organized at COB Jantapai, in a joint effort by District Administration Malkangiri and Border Security Force, a Computer Skill Development Centre was set up for the youth and Students of Swbhimaan Anchal. Sh Vishal Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Malkangiri graced the occasion as Chief Guest and wished that maximum students and youth of nearby areas must take benefit of this centre. This centre would run by the professional computer trainers of the Border Security Force and remain functional on every working day.

During the event, Sh Shiv OM, Commandant, Sector Tac Headquarters Malkangiri and Sh Sanjay Das, Second-in-Command/ Officiating Commandant/09 Bn along with other Border Security Officials were also present. Sh T Padmanabhan Dora, Tehsildar, Chitrakonda and Sh Raghunath Mundari, BDO, Chitrakonda were also present at the venue. A large number of students from nearby schools along with the teachers also participated in the event.

Basic Computer knowledge is an absolute requirement for every student and youth to flourish in future. This joint effort by District Administration and Border Security Force would go a long way to educate the young students and youth of nearby areas to upkeep their knowledge under professional BSF hands, who would teach them both the theory and practical classes on computer operation. Youths would also learn to make maximum use of it in our day to day life to avail many Government and Non-Government Schemes through it. They can also learn to fill up different educational forms and avail railway reservation through it. Students and youth of Swabhimaan Anchal and nearby areas would be benefited out of it.

“This is the first such initiative from the District Administration and Border Security Force for the benefit of locals. Such initiative is taken as a pilot project and in the days to come, more such centres would be established and would further reach out to the locals in the remotest parts of the district Makangiri” Stated by the District Collector.