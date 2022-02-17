Composer Duo Kaushik-Guddu’s ‘Teri Ada’ Wins Listeners’ Hearts

Mumbai: In the melodious voice of Mohit Chauhan, composer duo Kaushik-Guddu’s ‘Teri Ada’ has been widely winning hearts of listeners. The love song stars the most loved couple of television Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi penned by lyricist Kunaal Vermaa. ‘Teri Ada’ is a classic love story brought by VYRL Originals. Its a pure visual treat for #shivin fans.



Excited on the release of Teri Ada Shivangi Joshi said, “Mohit Chauhan’s songs have always touched my heart and it’s an absolute honour to be a part of his music video. It’s always a pleasure working with Mohsin and VYRL Originals. Teri Ada is a beautiful song and my current favourite and I’m sure it’s going to blow up the charts.



Mohsin Khan on the release of Teri Ada said, “Teri Ada is a beautiful composition by Guddu–Kaushik and definitely another one of Mohit Chauhan’s hits. It’s always fun shooting with Shivangi and a delight to work with VYRL Originals. This soulful song has become by personal favourite and I hope it becomes everyone’s too.”

The two have previously worked together on India’s longest-running and most popular serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There is no doubt that their fans will be delighted to see their reunion. We can’t wait for the fans to shower their love on ‘Teri Ada.’



The young composer duo Kaushik-Guddu are by relation first cousins who grew up together and started to compose music out of fun since there school days. While Kaushik was a holder of National scholarship in Indian classical music Guddu trained himself in western classical and when they came together they immediately created an unique perfect balance that mesmerise every music lover. This very young talented genetically bonded duo has already composed songs for films like: Sooryavanshi, Badhaai Ho, Loveyatri, Behen Hogi Teri, Bhangra Paa Le, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Touch Chesi Chudu the Ravi Teja acted Telugu super hit and holds the promise to contribute much more to the world of Indian music in the upcoming days.

With so many hit singles to their name, ‘Kaushik-Guddu’ have become one of the most sought after musicians in the industry for chartbuster song. As ‘Teri Ada’ has stormed the playlists, fans are all excited for an amazing line up of songs ahead.

Related