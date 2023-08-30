Education

Complaint Of Ragging Trauma Registered In Gurudas College

By Odisha Diary bureau

After a student’s death in Jadavpur University campus, a complaint of ragging trauma has been made in Gurudas College, a prime college under the University of Calcutta.

The Kolkata Police have initiated a probe against two former students of the college under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Ragging Act 2011. The probe has been started after the requisite permission on this count from the office of an additional chief judicial magistrate in Kolkata.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.