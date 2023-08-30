Complaint Of Ragging Trauma Registered In Gurudas College

After a student’s death in Jadavpur University campus, a complaint of ragging trauma has been made in Gurudas College, a prime college under the University of Calcutta.



The Kolkata Police have initiated a probe against two former students of the college under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Ragging Act 2011. The probe has been started after the requisite permission on this count from the office of an additional chief judicial magistrate in Kolkata.