Community Radio Association of Odisha organized World Radio Day 2021

Bhubaneswar: World Radio Day 2021 has been successfully organized by Community Radio Association of Odisha (CRAO) on 13th Feb at IMAGE BBSR. It was a conclave of all the 19 community radios broadcasters functioning in around 23 districts of Odisha. The day has been inaugurated by Dr Amar Patnaik, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. He was all praise for the community radios of Odisha for their yeoman service during covid19 period. At the grassroots level the practitioners were said to have mitigated the myth of Corona through broadcasting and narrowcasting.

They also had an extensive information network through social media which benefited communities and beyond. Addressing the ceremony Dr. Monika Nielsen appreciated the genuine efforts of community Radios in addressing grassroots issues like nutrition, child marriage & trafficking and violence against women, dispelling dogma. UNICEF partnership with community Radios has always been a wonderful experience.

Keeping in line with the progressive thoughts of the present government all the community Radios have been empanelled with I & PR department, said Krupasindhu Mishra, Director of the department, Government of Odisha. He also assured all kinds of support and cooperation to strengthen the Community Movement in Odisha. others speakers such as Amrendranath Mohanty, Director SIHFW and Manmath Kumar Pani Addl. Secretary also spoke on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony was presided by Dr Shisir Kumar Das, President, CRAO followed by N.A Shah Ansaris opening remarks, Sk Mohd Niyaz’s , Secretarial presentation and vote of thanks by Sk Abdul Safique. The major attraction of the occasion was the workshop on ‘Combating Corona through Community Radios’.

The community Radios broadcasters highlighted their best practices through their presentations on Covid19. Various radio formats like songs, drama, and discussion etc formed the USP of community Radios in reaching the unreached.

The panelists like Dr. Pramod Kumar Mallik , Dr Nalini Patra , Nilambar Rath and Sabyasachi Biswal appreciated the presentations and suggested the way forward.

Bikash Mohapatra and Sanjit Patnaik coordinated the session. Vote of thanks was offered by Nihar Ranjan Panda.

