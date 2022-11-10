Commission for Air Quality Management closely monitoring the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi : The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi clocked at 260 on 09.11.2022 as per the 4PM AQI Bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Since morning on date (10.11.2022), the AQI has been steadily increasing and was 295 as per 4PM Bulletin of CPCB.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is keeping a close watch on the changing air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and accordingly the Sub-Committee of the Commission on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will convene a meeting tomorrow to comprehensively review the situation for appropriate decision.