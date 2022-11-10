MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Indore tomorrow

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be travelling to Indore, Madhya Pradesh tomorrow to interact with industry leaders, Students & Startups as part of the Government’s focus on taking digital opportunities to Tier 2 / Tier 3 cities.

During his day-long visit, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be attending the Invest Indore programme, give away Pride of MP Awards to IT/ITEs companies working in Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony organized by Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission in Indore. The Member of Parliament, Indore, Shri Shankar Lalwani, who has invited MoS to Indore, shall remain present during the programmes.

Awards will be given away to the best startups and IT and ITEs companies based in Indore for their contribution to the development of the city’s business environment. Neevcloud – an indigenously built super cloud marketplace will also be launched at the event.

The Minister will be addressing a session at CII Madhya Pradesh’s Digital Acceleration Conclave. Speakers at the conclave will be focusing on the future of digitalisation, with particular reference to how it can help businesses grow and innovate for the goal of a Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and a Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He will also be meeting CEOs and founders of IT companies from Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines.

The Minister will speak about the transformation that has been ushered in by the Digital India programme in various sectors across the country and how the Government intends to take the campaign to Tier 2 and 3 cities in a big way now.

Later, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who himself is a former chip designer & a pioneer of India’s earliest and largest wire free cellular network, will deliver the Convocation address at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore. He will be returning to Delhi, late evening.