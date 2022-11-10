New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners. In November 2021, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State (PP) had launched the milestone Face Authentication Technique of submitting Life Certificate through any Android Mobile Phone. Now the department is launching a special nation- wide campaign for promoting the Life certificate through Digital mode and popularizes the Face Authentication technique. All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Wellness Centres have been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for submitting Life Certificate by organising special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners. In this series, a Central Government team led by Sh. Deepak Gupta, Under Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare shall be visiting Prayagraj where this campaign shall be organised on November 11,2022 for Central Government pensioners at SBI, Bamrauli Branch, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. All pensioners can visit the Centre for submitting their Life Certificates through Digital means.

DLC figures from 1.10.22 till today are: Total DLC – 29,29,986, Total DLC through Face Authentication – 1,52,172, Total DLC CGOV – 11,95,594, and, Total DLC of CGOV through Face Authentication – 96,099.

Earlier, life certificates had to be submitted in physical form and for this old pensioners were forced to stand in queue outside banks for hours. Now, it has become possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes. In the process of submission of Life Certificate through Face Authentication by mobile, the details regarding Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number for OTP, PPO Number, Account Number with Bank/Post Office are required for the first time. This facility is also available to the employees of the State Government and the disbursing authority in the form of the Treasury Office of the State.

The central team has urged all the pensioners to visit the center to submit their life certificates through digital medium.