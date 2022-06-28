Colombo Security Conclave Training Programme on Investigation of Terrorism-related Cases

New Delhi :The Colombo Security Conclave Training Programme (June 20-28, 2022) on Investigation of Terrorism-related Cases was organised in New Delhi by the National Investigation Agency, in collaboration with the National Security Council Secretariat. Participants from India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles participated in the training programme.

The training programme was one of the engagement activities identified in the Colombo Security Conclave’s Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities for 2022-23 agreed by member countries at the 5th NSA level Meeting held in Maldives on 9-10 March 2022.

Participants discussed the various challenges related to investigating terrorism-related cases in their respective countries and shared experiences and best practices on prosecution of terrorism related cases, legal provisions in their respective countries, terror financing (including counterfeit currency), online radicalization and social media footprints, organized crime, economic intelligence, cyber and mobile forensics, and role of INTERPOL.

Panellists emphasised on the need for experience sharing, closer cooperation and coordination among member and observer countries of the Colombo Security Conclave for effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism and radicalisation related cases.

Participants agreed to identify specific areas to take forward the cooperation on countering terrorism and radicalisation under the Colombo Security Conclave.