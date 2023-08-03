Coal Ministry CPSEs to achieve 7,231MW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2027

In line with the Panchamrit commitment of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Coal has advised all its CPSEs to diligently draft net zero plan for the coal mining sector. As per the national commitment, Coal PSUs have meticulously prepared three years action plan outlining specific renewable targets. Accordingly, Coal India Ltd (CIL) , its subsidiaries and NLCIL have planned to install 3000MW and 3,731 MW of renewable energy capacity respectively. SCCL has also planned to install 550MW. This ambitious plan aims to achieve a total renewable energy capacity of over 7,231MW by 2027.



Presently, approx. 1600 MW renewable capacity has already been created till March 2023, (CIL- 11, NLCIL- 1360, SCCL-224) and 1,769 MW has awarded for this financial year i.e. 2023-24. Out of this, CIL has awarded 399 MW and NLCIL has awarded 1370 MW. An additional 2,553 MW capacity (1110 of NLCIL + 1443 CIL) is scheduled to be awarded in the next financial year i.e. 2024-25.



CIL and NLCIL are planning to establish large solar parks in Gujarat and Rajasthan. CIL has already signed an agreement for its maiden venture into solar power for the sale of 100 MW to GUVNL, Gujarat and also entered into joint venture with RRVUNL for setting up of a solar park of 1190 MW. NLCIL has already awarded 300 MW solar power plant work to M/s Tata Power Limited and expected to be completed within 18 months, supplying power to Rajasthan. Furthermore, NLCIL has also awarded a tender of 300 MW for a solar park and another 300 MW solar park likely under green shoe option to be set up in Gujarat.



Additionally, both CIL and its subsidiaries are actively setting up large-scale solar power plants on its de-coaled land and overburden dumps. They are also equipping all houses in the coal subsidiary companies with rooftop solar facilities. NCL has entered into Joint venture with the Government of UP to establish a 1500 MW floating solar power plant in Rihand reservoir.



The Ministry of Coal has ambitious plans to contribute significantly to the country’s renewable energy requirements, considering both the responsibility to reduce carbon emissions and future sustainability of the coal companies. All coal subsidiaries have been directed to achieve net zero emissions within the stipulated schedule. It is important to note that these coal subsidiaries possess adequate internal resources to support this transition to sustainable practices.