CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Peepal, Neem and Harsingar saplings

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Harsingar, Neem and Peepal saplings along with the members of Shri Ram Colony Residents Association in Smart City Park at Shyamala Hills today. Along everyone also offered Shramdaan with planting saplings. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang was also present.

Peepal purifies the environment and also has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known for its medicinal qualities. According to medical experts, Harsingar is used to treat many diseases.