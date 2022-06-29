Take out Dipendra safe and secure from borewell CM Shivraj Chouhan gave instructions to officers from Chief Secretary to Collector District administration begins rescue operation

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed concern over the incident of a child falling into a borewell in Chhatarpur and directed to carry out rescue and relief work expeditiously and seriously. He also wished the child would be took out safe and sound. CM Shri Chouhan, after discussing with the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Collector Chhatarpur on phone, gave necessary instructions to make proper arrangements for early rescue of the child. On the instructions of the CM, the SDERF team has reached the spot.

Rescue operation has been started by Chhatarpur district administration. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is continuously receiving information about the rescue operation. Dipendra Yadav, 5-year-old son of Shri Akhilesh Yadav, resident of Narayanpura and Patharpur village of Orchha Road police station area of ​​Chhatarpur, had gone to the field with the family. While playing, Dipendra fell into a 40 feet deep borewell.