MP :Voting will be held on July 1 in 7655 village panchayats of 106 janpad panchayats in 47 districts in second phase

New Delhi :In the second phase of three-tier panchayat elections on July 1, voting will be held in 7655 village panchayats of 106 janpad panchayats in 47 districts. Voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. In these constituencies, there will be a local holiday on July 1. Counting of votes will be held at the polling stations itself immediately after polling. A total of 23 thousand 967 polling stations have been set up for voting. In the second phase, one crore 31 lakh 44 thousand 27 voters will be able to exercise their franchise.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that voting will be held on July 1 in Jirapur, Khilchipur of district Rajgarh, Udaipura, Gairatganj, Begumganj of district Raisen, Nasrullaganj, Ichchhawar of district Sehore, Sironj, Nateran of district Vidisha, Maheshwar, Barwah of district Khargone, Khalwa, Punasa of Khandwa, Gandhwani, Umarban (Bakaner), Dharampuri of District Dhar, Jhabua, Meghnagar, Ranapur, Rama of District Jhabua, Khaknar of District Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Jobat of District Alirajpur, Thikri, Rajpur, Niwali of District Barwani, Raghogarh, Chachoda of District Guna, Pichore, Narwar, Kolaras of District Shivpuri, Isagarh of District Ashoknagar, Sevdha, Bhander of District Datia, Majhauli, Patan Shahpura of District Jabalpur, Saunsar, Pandhurna, Parasia, Bichua of Chhindwara, Lakhnadaun, Ghansor (Kahanapas), Dhanora of District Seoni, Lanji, Kirnapur, Katangi of Balaghat, Ghughari, Mohgaon, Mandla of District Mandla, Dindori, Amarpur of District Dindori, Barwara, Katni of District Katni, Khachrod, Ghatiya of District Ujjain, Jawad of District Neemuch, Bajna, Sailana of District Ratlam, Moman Barodiya of Shajapur, Agar of District Agar-Malwa, Sitamau, Bhanapura of District Mandsaur, Dewas Tonkkhurd, Sonkachchha of District Dewas, Malthoun, Banda, Deori, Bina of District Sagar, Baramalhara, Bakswasha Barigarh (Gaurihar) of District Chhatarpur, Jabera, Hata of District Damoh, Tikamgarh, Palera of District Tikamgarh, Prithvihpur of District Niwari, Gunnaur, Powai, Shahnagar of District Panna, Rewa, Raipur Karchulian, Gangev of District Rewa, Devsar of District Singrauli, Rampur Naikin, Majhauli of District Sidhi, Nagod, Amarpatan, Ramnagar of District Satna, Seoni Malwa, Pipariya of District Narmadapuram, Ghoradongri, Multai, Athner, Chicholi of district Betul, Beorhari, Jaisingh Nagar of district Shahdol, Manpur of district Umaria, Jaithari of district Anuppur, Ater, Bhind of district Bhind, Karahal of district Sheopur and Morena and Jaura of district Morena.