CM Shivraj Chouhan congratulated Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy player Rubina Francis

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy player Rubina Francis for winning gold medal in 10m Air Pistol competition in mixed team event at World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Munich, Germany. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that entire Madhya Pradesh is proud of the golden success of 18 year old daughter Rubina Francis. He wished Rubina a bright future.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy is producing international and world class players on a large scale in the state. For this the office bearers of the academy and the coach of the team deserve congratulations and thanks.