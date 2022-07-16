CM Shivraj Chouhan Greets newly elected Panchayat representatives

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the newly elected Panchayat representatives of Shivpuri, Vidisha and Harda at the residence office. Water Resources, Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Shri Tulsi Silawat, Farmer’s Welfare and Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Minister of State for Public Works Shri Suresh Dhakad and MLA Shri Umakant Sharma were present as well.

While extending felicitations to the newly elected Panchayat representatives, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan articulated that they should work with dedication for the development of the area and welfare of the people. Ensure that benefits of various public welfare schemes run by the Central and State Governments available to every eligible person in the area. The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that activities should be conducted through campaigns for cleanliness, health, nutrition, education, environment protection and women empowerment.