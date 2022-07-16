Farmers of Harda grateful to CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s decision to purchase moong of summer time at minimum support price was praised by farmers of Harda and they have expressed their gratitude. The farmers of Harda, who reached the CM residence under the leadership of Minister for Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Shri Kamal Patel and Water Resources Minister and in-charge of District Harda Shri Tulsiram Silawat, thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for farmer-friendly decision. The farmers said that with the purchasing moong of summer time at the minium support price, the farmers would get a fair price for their hard work.